Age 94, passed from this life peacefully on September 6, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Allen Blaise. Mrs. Blaise was born August 8, 1925 in Bedford County, TN to the late William Ollie Woodard and Allie Bertie Womack Woodard of Shelbyville, TN. A graduate of St. Thomas School of Nursing, Nashville, TN, she served in World War II as a Cadet Corps Nurse and later as a Red Cross volunteer. A long-time resident of Vienna, VA and McLean, VA, she was devoted to family and friends. She had a strong faith and was active in church and community. She was first a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, TN and later a member of Epiphany Methodist Church, Vienna, VA. She was a dedicated member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She is survived by her loving family: daughters and son-in-law, Karen Blaise Hatcher and husband, Roger Hatcher, and Susan Elaine Blaise; grandchildren, Jason Matthew Hatcher and wife, Whitney Buckholz Hatcher, Cara McMahon Zellner, and Meri Allen Sutton-Hatcher and wife, Lauren-Kei Deniece Sutton-Hatcher; great grandchildren, Rebecca Rachel Hatcher and Joseph Robert Hatcher; sister, Pauline Woodard Wagster, extended family, and friends. She is predeceased by her brother, Marvin Sutton Woodard; and sisters, Arine Woodard Andrews and Jean Woodard Brown. Family and friends are invited to services at Quantico National Cemetery on September 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial luncheon at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Memorial Foundation, 200 North Glebe Rd., Suite 400, Arlington, VA.