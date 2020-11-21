1/1
RACHEL CALHOUN
1977 - 2020
RACHEL FRANCINE CALHOUN  
Born August 23, 1977, Rachel passed away November 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. Rachel graduated Thomas A. Edison High School in 1995 and attended Campbell University in Buies Creek North Carolina. Rachel was an accomplished track athlete specializing in long distance events. Rachel loved children, the beach, and traveling with family. She was a fervent Washington sports fan supporting the Redskins, Nats, and Caps frequently at home games. Rachel was a long-time supporter of Race for the Cure and participated annually in the Washington DC event. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Ilene Calhoun and is survived by her siblings Julia Calhoun and Jared Calhoun of Alexandria Virginia, JoEllen Butt of Partlow Virginia, and Scott Calhoun of Lakeland Florida. Services will be private. www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
