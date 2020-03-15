The Washington Post

RACHEL HART (1984 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RACHEL HART.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church
7495 Cascade Rd SE
Grand Rapids, MI
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RACHEL HART "Matthew"  

Rachel "Matthew" Hart, age 35 of Herndon, VA and formerly of Grand Rapids, MI, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Monday, March 9, 2020 and is survived by her parents Tim (Bev) Hart and Julie Toering; sister Emily Hart, brother Daniel (Andrea) Hart; nephews Warren and Simeon; grandmother Doris Toering; uncles and aunts Peter (Michelle) Toering, Simon (Chris) VanderWoude; and by cousins Grant, Sam, Leah, Jack, Andrew, Jeremy, Lesley, Mark, and Amanda. Rachel was an aviation mechanic with British Airways at Dulles International Airport. Memorial services will be held 12 noon on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 7495 Cascade Rd., SE, Grand Rapids, MI, with visitation prior to the service. Interment Ada Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon