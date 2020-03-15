

RACHEL HART "Matthew"



Rachel "Matthew" Hart, age 35 of Herndon, VA and formerly of Grand Rapids, MI, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Monday, March 9, 2020 and is survived by her parents Tim (Bev) Hart and Julie Toering; sister Emily Hart, brother Daniel (Andrea) Hart; nephews Warren and Simeon; grandmother Doris Toering; uncles and aunts Peter (Michelle) Toering, Simon (Chris) VanderWoude; and by cousins Grant, Sam, Leah, Jack, Andrew, Jeremy, Lesley, Mark, and Amanda. Rachel was an aviation mechanic with British Airways at Dulles International Airport. Memorial services will be held 12 noon on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 7495 Cascade Rd., SE, Grand Rapids, MI, with visitation prior to the service. Interment Ada Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at