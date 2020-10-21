1/
Rachel Thompson
Rachel Augustine Thompson
Transitioned on September 30, 2020 of Washington, DC. Rachel was born, June 20, 1942 to Elvia T. and the late Richard E. Thompson. Rachel was a woman of many great Godly qualities who was quick to offer her assistance, regardless of what the need may be. In addition to her loving mother, left to celebrate her life are daughters, Phyllis Byars (Robert) and Donna Selby (David, Sr.); grandchildren, Maria, Danielle, Brittainy, Brandice, David, Jr., Anthony and Robert, II; great grandchildren, siblings, Onetta (Tim) and Andre (Kem), nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. Service 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 23, Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Rd., Indian Head, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
