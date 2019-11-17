

Rachel McClain Wright (Age 80)



Widow of Carl Pearson Wright, of Staunton died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her residence.

She was born February 15, 1939, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Russell Kenneth and Faith McClain.

Mrs. Wright retired from Bridgewater United Methodist Church as a secretary, prior to that she spent many years as a typesetter.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Frank McClain Wright, Jr; a step-son, Steve Wright.

Family members include two sons and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Fara Wright of Staunton and Frank Wright; a step-son, Carl Wright; and five grandchildren, Owen, Scarlett, Jeremy, Jenny, and Amanda Wright.

A memorial service will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Russell Heinrich.

