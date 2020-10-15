RACHELLE LISA LEVITT of Washington, DC, passed away at age 68 on October 13, 2020, from complications arising out of neurodegenerative disease. Rachelle was born on March 27, 1952, in New York City and grew up in Queens. She received a B.A. in urban studies from Case Western Reserve University in 1973, and a Master's degree in city planning from Harvard University in 1975. Rachelle worked as a Special Assistant with the Economic Development Administration, U.S. Departmant of Commerce, from 1975 to 1981; for the Urban Land Institute, where she retired as Executive Vice President for the Global Information Group, from 1981 to 2009; and for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she retired as a Director of Research in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Policy Development and Research, from 2010 to 2019. During Rachelle's long career she co-authored and edited numerous books, magazines, and articles. Rachelle married Bernard Weberman in 1977. She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years; by her beloved daughters Melissa Leigh Weberman and Emily Tara Weberman, both of Washington, DC; and by her many friends, family, and former colleagues. She will also be deeply missed by her beloved dog, Sarge. Rachelle was predeceased by her parents Jean and Samuel Levitt. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold private services. As such, a celebration for all friends and family in honor of Rachelle's life is planned for the fall of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the American Brain Foundation in memory of Rachelle.