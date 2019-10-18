

RAE KEITH GLOECKLER (Age 100)



Of Fairfax, VA passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at Capital Caring Halquist Center in Arlington with her children at her side. She was born on October 15, 1918 in Floyd, VA to Darius and Bess Goodson Keith.

Rae is survived by her son Frederick M. Gloeckler, Jr. of Alexandria, VA, her daughter Linda G. Wenri (Nick) of Great Falls, VA, granddaughters Myra Ellen Haase (Taylor Kumler) and Bryn Joi Reina (Tony), grandson Andrew Keith Wenri and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick M. Gloeckler in 2005.

She was a long time McLean resident, a charter member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church, a member of the Women's Club of McLean, and a volunteer at INOVA Fairfax Hospital and its McLean Treasure Trove shop.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1125 Savile Lane, McLean, VA 22101. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Immanuel Presbyterian Church endowment fund or charity of the donor's choosing.