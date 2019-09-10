The Washington Post

RAE PHILLIPS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAE PHILLIPS.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
5312 10th Street N
Arlington, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Rae Hannah Phillips  

Passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 in Arlington, VA. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 75 years, William J. Phillips, their five sons, Dennis (Sandy), Larry, Richard (Candy), Jon (Jan), and Terence, as well as many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
She was born in Akron, OH, on September. 15, 1923, the daughter of James & Rose (Benewich) Edminister.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. LaBre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 5312 10th Street N, Arlington, VA 22205. Reception to follow.
Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Arlington, VA   (703) 920-4800
funeral home direction icon