

Rae Hannah Phillips



Passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 in Arlington, VA. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 75 years, William J. Phillips, their five sons, Dennis (Sandy), Larry, Richard (Candy), Jon (Jan), and Terence, as well as many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.

She was born in Akron, OH, on September. 15, 1923, the daughter of James & Rose (Benewich) Edminister.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. LaBre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 5312 10th Street N, Arlington, VA 22205. Reception to follow.

Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.