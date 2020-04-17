Dr. RAHA MUGISHO (Age 70
(February 13, 1950 - April 12, 2020)
The family of Dr. Raha Mugisho is deeply saddened to announce that Dr. Raha Mugisho was called home to the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Reston, Virginia. Dr Raha Mugisho was an evangelist, ordained minister, a renowned man of God around the world, founder of SEI Rhema Pentecostal Churches in Central-East Africa and an author; a beloved husband of Bernadette Wingane a/k/a as Mama Raha, precious father of Kaisi Raha, Neema Raha Cooper, Mapenzi Raha, Amani Raha, Joshua Raha, Maranatha Raha and Djemy Raha and many other spiritual children around the world; an adored grandfather; a brother to his many siblings. Dr. Mugisho Raha will be laid to rest at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, located at 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon, Virginia on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11a.m.