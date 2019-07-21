

RALEIGH DeGEER AMYX

June 14, 1938 ~ June 30, 2019



On Sunday, June 30, 2019, Raleigh DeGeer Amyx, devoted husband and father of four children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, passed away at the age of 81. Raleigh DeGeer Amyx was a well-known historian, author, and recognized collector of rare relics and White House porcelain. He is the author of The Raleigh DeGeer Amyx Official White House China-Presidential Collection 18th-21st Century, slated for publishing in 2019. Raleigh was born in Kansas City, Kansas on June 14, 1938. He grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Atherton High School. In 2018, Atherton High recognized Raleigh and inducted him into their Hall of Fame. In 1957, Raleigh moved to Washington, D.C. and attended American University. He was a tour guide for the FBI and was J. Edgar Hoover's personal messenger. Shortly thereafter, he met his wife, Hilda Lea Patterson and they were married for almost 61 years. At the time of his passing, he owned the largest privately held collection of White House china in the world, including porcelain owned and used by George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. His artistic expression, determination, empathetic character and thoughtful manner seldom went unnoticed. Raleigh was a true patriot and will always be remembered for his gift of storytelling and as a man who enjoyed beautiful and rare objects. He loved animals, nature, art, and true friends. His devoted wife, Hilda, and his children, Valerie, Shane, Michele and Cheryl will forever cherish his memory. A private memorial will be held in The Plains, Virginia.