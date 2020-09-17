RALEIGH ROMEO POWELL, JR.
Raleigh Romeo Powell, Jr. of Washington, DC peacefully departed this life on September 11, 2020. He was survived by his children Courtney, Raleigh III, Rashad, Rahmad, Cammille; and two grandchildren. He is also survived by a loving partner Cynthia Butler; sister Deborah Steiner; close niece Yolanda Spencer; 10 other nieces and nephews; and a host of loving cousins, family and friends. A private Memorial Service will be held on September 18, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, Forestville, MD. The service may also be viewed online at www.popefh.com
. A Celebration of Life will be held next September 2021 in his honor.