Raleigh Romeo Powell, Jr. of Washington, DC peacefully departed this life on September 11, 2020. He was survived by his children Courtney, Raleigh III, Rashad, Rahmad, Cammille; and two grandchildren. He is also survived by a loving partner Cynthia Butler; sister Deborah Steiner; close niece Yolanda Spencer; 10 other nieces and nephews; and a host of loving cousins, family and friends. A private Memorial Service will be held on September 18, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, Forestville, MD. The service may also be viewed online at www.popefh.com . A Celebration of Life will be held next September 2021 in his honor.