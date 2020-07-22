RALPH AMIS

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Dorothy L. Amis; loving father to two daughters, Regina D. Bruce and Kara Amis Thomas; sister Maggie Leake, two sisters-in- law, Elsie L. Amis and Lois L. Patterson (Ralph); four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and three great great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Mr. Amis was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Alexander. He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, Washington, DC for 57 years. Mr. Amis may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE, on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. until Service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery.