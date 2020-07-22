1/1
RALPH AMIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RALPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Deacon RALPH WINDELL AMIS  (Age 94)  
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Dorothy L. Amis; loving father to two daughters, Regina D. Bruce and Kara Amis Thomas; sister Maggie Leake, two sisters-in- law, Elsie L. Amis and Lois L. Patterson (Ralph); four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and three great great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Mr. Amis was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Alexander. He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, Washington, DC for 57 years. Mr. Amis may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE, on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. until Service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery.www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
MR. AMIS WAS A DEAR NEIGHBOR. HE CAME AND PICKED UP CLOTHES FOR HIS CHURCH CLOSET ON AN OCCASION. MAY HE REST IN PEACE. MAY GOD GIVE PEACE TO THE FAMILY.
AVA CARTER
AVA CARTER
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charles Dixon
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved