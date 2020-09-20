1/1
RALPH BAXTER
Ralph Baxter (Age 85)  
Of Belcamp, MD passed away on September 14, 2020. Ralph retired from George Mason University after 30 years as a Professor in the English Department. He was the loving spouse of Barbara (Markowski) Baxter; father of Audrey Baxter and Keith (Dawn) Baxter. Also survived by granddaughter, Aniela Baxter; step-grandchildren, Heather and Melody Pereira; and siblings, Carol Monroe, James Baxter and the late Jane Farrer. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., New York, NY 10014 or to the charity of donor's choice. Memory tributes may be sent to mccomasfuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
