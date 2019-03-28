Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH CASEY.



RALPH EDWARD CASEY (Age 94)



Of Gainesville, VA died on March 22, 2019 at the Adler Center for Caring in Aldie, VA.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was born on July 11, 1924 in Malden, Massachusetts, son of the late Ralph E. Casey and Anna E. Powell Casey. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Casey and his sister Elizabeth Saulnier. He graduated from Boston College, served in World War II , recalled for the Korean Conflict , retired as Colonel in United States Army Reserves.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years M. Mercedes Casey: his children Mark Casey, Mercedes Serabian, Amy Geer and Jonathan Casey; his brother Robert Casey and by six grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8213 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, VA on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please made a memorial donation in his memory to Catholic Relief Services.