

Col. Ralph Jeffery Cook, Jr.



Died suddenly on Wednesday morning August 14, 2019. Ralph was a gentle soul, a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Born December 7, 1930 in Scranton, PA to Irma and Ralph J. Cook Sr, Ralph's childhood was a happy one, spent growing up in a multi-generational home with his brother, Lee. Ralph was the first in his family to go to college when he accepted a basketball scholarship at Johns Hopkins University. It was in Baltimore that Ralph met Janet Cowie to whom he was married for 63 years until her death in 2016.

Ralph was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army Engineers and immediately shipped out to Korea while his new bride lived with his family in Tunkhannock PA. Ralph's next assignment was in Guam where Janet joined him as they began their life together, traveling the world while raising a crop of four sons, Bill (Sarah), Bob (Karen), Jim (Carol), and John (Nancy). Ralph's Army career led to many quarters including Ft. Belvoir, VA; Wurzburg, Germany; Aberdeen, MD; Redstone Arsenal AL, Bonn, Germany, Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, New Orleans, LA, Green Cove Springs, FL, Vietnam, Springfield, VA, Picatinny Arsenal, NJ, and finally back to Northern Virginia.

After his retirement from the Army, Ralph worked for SAIC, Timex Defense, Perry International, and VSEL. Ralph and Janet enjoyed their retirement traveling much of the rest of the globe visiting places they missed the first time. Ralph enjoyed playing and watching all sports but especially golf, and was a longtime member at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA. Once Ralph and Janet moved into the senior residential community Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads they continued to enjoy their growing family as grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along to brighten their lives. While it may be impossible to sum up one man's life with words, it is affirmed: Ralph Cook, Jr. lived with dignity, compassion and love and will be missed and long remembered by this world.

A memorial service will be held the afternoon of September 29 at Goodwin House, Bailey's Crossroads.