CRAIN Ralph Rendell Crain (Age 93) Passed peacefully in his home on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Dolores Atkinson Crain. Ralph was born August 12, 1925 in Union City, Tennessee the son of the late Blannie B and Francis Sawyer Crain. He was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word, always putting others needs before his own, and serving his family and his country with grace and honor. Ralph began his service to our country as a radioman for the US Navy in the South Pacific during WWIl. At the end of the war, he began with the GSA in the typing pool, working his way up to a Foreign Service Officer with the State Department. He traveled to Saigon during the Vietnam war , working at the US Embassy in Communications. After that, he became Head of Communications in the US Embassy in his favorite of all posts, Paris. Ralph was proud of his career, and frequently said that he felt fortunate to be able to provide well for his family, which eventually came to include the generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Upon retirement, Ralph became an avid gardener, creating an outdoor space that could have been a spread in a Home & Garden magazine. He and Dolores spent much of their time antique hunting, and would explore different towns, finding old treasures then bringing them home to fix them up using his talent for painting. He was a lover of mystery books, good music, and cooking. His grandkids will always think of his spicy cornbread as his best dish! In his later years, he was a doting grandfather, and great-grandfather to a growing family. He was always making the kids giggle, and he could still dance around the floor with his walker as partner at his grandson's wedding at the age of 91. Ralph is survived by his three loving children, Terri Crain and husband, Frank Moran of Adamstown, Betsy Blatchley and husband, Scott of Monrovia, and Scott Crain of Venice, FL; seven grandchildren, Desiree DiFabio and husband, John, Chaise Blatchley and wife, Jennifer, Joshua Blatchley and wife, Jessica, Adam Crain and wife, Courtney, Stephen Crain, Michael Crain, and Mallory Crain; 10 great-grandchildren, Maxwell DiFabio, Chloe DiFabio, Gia DiFabio, namesake Franco Rendell DiFabio, Carter Blatchley, Bowen Blatchley, Emory Blatchley, Mason Crain, Emery Crain, and Evan Crabbe. He is also survived by many dear friends with whom he was most thankful to share his last few years. Memorial services will be held at Interfaith Chapel, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, Maryland 20906 on Saturday, February 9, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Blind 672 Old Mill Rd #128 Millersville, MD 21108-1363 or online at https://www.loc.gov/nls/about/support-nls/ Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2019

