Ralph Maurice Douglas, Sr.
(Age 90)
Born in Washington, DC, August 31, 1929 and entered into eternal rest November 19, 2019 in Martinez, California. Ralph was Chief Communications Officer for the White House Communications Agency (WHCA) supporting Presidents Johnson, Nixon and Ford. He was the first African American to be selected for duty in WHCA where he rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CWO4). During his 27 years in the Army and Department of Defense Ralph was awarded numerous honors including a Purple Heart
, Bronze Star
, Joint Service Commendation Medal and many more. Ralph retired from the Department of Defense in 1975 and transitioned to a leadership position within Pacific Bell. Viewing will be held Saturday, December 7, 3:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 10 a.m. at Pilgrim AME Church, 612 17th Street, N.E., Washington, DC. Burial with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.