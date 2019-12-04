The Washington Post

RALPH DOUGLAS Sr. (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH DOUGLAS Sr..
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Pilgrim AME Church
612 17th Street, N.E.
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Ralph Maurice Douglas, Sr.  
(Age 90)  

Born in Washington, DC, August 31, 1929 and entered into eternal rest November 19, 2019 in Martinez, California. Ralph was Chief Communications Officer for the White House Communications Agency (WHCA) supporting Presidents Johnson, Nixon and Ford. He was the first African American to be selected for duty in WHCA where he rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CWO4). During his 27 years in the Army and Department of Defense Ralph was awarded numerous honors including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Joint Service Commendation Medal and many more. Ralph retired from the Department of Defense in 1975 and transitioned to a leadership position within Pacific Bell. Viewing will be held Saturday, December 7, 3:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 10 a.m. at Pilgrim AME Church, 612 17th Street, N.E., Washington, DC. Burial with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
bullet Purple Heart bullet Bronze Star
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300