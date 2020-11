Or Copy this URL to Share

RALPH F. CONNOLLY, P.G.P.

Federal Chapter #38 OES regretfully announces the death of PGP Ralph F. CVonnolly on November 22, 2020. No funeral services scheduled. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

