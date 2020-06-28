RALPH GARTRELL

Of Rockville, MD, passed away on June 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan E. Gartrell for 63 years. Ralph was the devoted father of Timothy (Kathie) Gartrell, of Wheaton, MD and Robert (Wendy Muldawer) Gartrell, of Olney, MD; the grandfather of Matthew and Anna Melson; and step-grandfather of Sean Muldawer. He was the brother of Nancy (Dan) Walther of Monrovia, MD, and a well-loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Edith Gartrell of Wheaton, MD. As a child, Ralph loved going to see his grandparents and extended family in Carroll County, MD. His love of the outdoors and country life grew, and after he graduated from high school, he went to stay with his grandparents to help on the farm until he was drafted. He then joined the U.S. Army and served as a medic in Germany. When He returned home, he went to work for the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co. as a lineman and later transferred to AT&T in government installations. After he retired, he went back to work, this time for the Treasury Department in telecommunications. Ralph was a faithful member of Hughes United Methodist Church in Wheaton, MD, for 65 years, where he served as an usher. He had Parkinson's disease and was a resident at Rockville Nursing Home for the past ten years. Private funeral services will be followed by a public graveside service on Wednesday, July 1, at 1 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Hughes United Methodist Church, 10700 Georgia Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902 or Rockville Nursing Home, 303 Adclare Road, Rockville, MD 20850. Online condolences may be expressed at