

Ralph Gittleson (Age 86)



Ralph Gittleson, of Potomac, MD; passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 22, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Phyllis Gittleson, cherished children, Ellen and Steven Gittleson, and his wonderful sister-in-law, second mother, Jerrie Gittleson. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Lois Gadol. He loved and was loved by many extraordinary nieces and nephews and very special friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Eva and Frank Gittleson, brothers, Izzy (Anne), Nate (Ruth), Bernie (Jerrie-still living), sister Harriet Gravitz and by his in-laws Pearl (Alan) Marks, Joan Begelman (Maury Brown-still living).

Ralph was a proud native Washingtonian who practiced pharmacy for over 60 years. Ralph valued character over pedigree, never tried to keep up with the Joneses, he delighted in the most basic of pleasures, time spent with family and friends, watching all sports especially his beloved Nationals and Redskins, daily workouts at Lifetime Fitness and food, especially chicken. Ralph loved to laugh and he cackled at good jokes. Ralph was a fighter who fought until the end.