RALPH GOMES

Dr. Ralph C. GOMES (Age 82)  

Dr. Ralph C. Gomes, died on Monday, March 16, 2020. He is survived by two sons, R. Christopher, Jr. and R. Alexander, six grandchildren, eight sisters and two brothers. Ralph was predeceased by his daughter, Sasha and parents, Lena and Lionel Gomes of Guyana and three siblings. He earned a B.A. from Inter-American University, M.A. from the University of Wisconsin and his Ph.D. from Penn State. Ralph served as a professor of Sociology at Howard University and head of the Sociology Department as well as the Faculty Senate. He was loved and admired by his family and by his numerous PhD candidates. Services Private.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2020
