

RALPH VINCENT HIGDON, JR.



Ralph Vincent Higdon, Jr passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 from complications of Alzheimers disease. He was born in Washington, DC on March 18, 1947 to Catherine (Crown) Higdon and Ralph Vincent Higdon Sr. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Piringer Higdon of Edgewater; sons, Michael of Arnold MD, and Jonathan (Kimberly) and granddaughter Camryn of California MD; sister, Carol (Hollie) Tiedemann of Virginia Beach, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ralph graduated from High Point High School in 1965 and from the University of Maryland in 1970. He began his long career in the book business by working as a student at the Maryland book Exchange in College Park. He continued for over 45 years to distinguish himself in publishing circles with positions at Harper and Row, Random House and DK Publishing companies. His enthusiasm for any activity was contagious; especially boating, fishing, playing basketball....and eating a good meal. He cherished the opportunities he had to travel extensively with his family. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2109, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 122 Bayard Rd, Lothian, MD 20711, with a following reception in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to: Levindale Hospital (Meisel 2), 2401 W. Belvedere St., Baltimore, MD 21215.