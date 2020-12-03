

Ralph M. Leigh "Buddy" (Age 84)

Passed away on November 24, 2020. Buddy was born June 1936 to the late Alfred Leigh and Mildred (Maitland) Leigh Lowe.Buddy grew up in Vienna, VA. For those that knew him he was full of energy and always on the go. Buddy had the brightest smile, was the life of the party and always had a new joke or a story to share. He truly was one of a kind, his memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Carol Leigh; daughters, Sharon Glidden (Richard) and Kelly Rupard; grandchildren, Kristina Monroe, Caitlin Agustin, Michael Shirley, Jr., Devon Cannava, Allison Rupard, Jessica Dennis and Nicholas Shirley; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sister, Joyce Gross; brother Robert Leigh; two step-sons William Snay, Jr.(May) and Robert Brentson, Jr; and many lifelong friends. He is predeceased by son Shawn Leigh and daughter Kara ShirleyA Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



