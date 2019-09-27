Ralph A. Mauller, Sr. (Age 96)
Passed away on September 21, 2019 at home in Nokesville, VA. During WWII, he served in the Navy. He attended college at Central Methodist College, University of Missouri, and Indiana University. Ralph was a founder of George Mason University, headed the math department and served as the first business manager. Ralph worked at Melpar, ANSER, ORI, and RAMAL as a defense contractor. He also taught at Foxcroft School in Middleburg, VA. Visitation with the family and a memorial service will be on Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m. at Nokesville United Methodist Church, 12550 Aden Road, Nokesville, VA.