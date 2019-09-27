Ralph A. Mauller, Sr. (Age 96)
Passed away on September 21, 2019 at home in Nokesville, VA. During WWII
, he served in the Navy. He attended college at Central Methodist College, University of Missouri, and Indiana University
. Ralph was a founder of George Mason University, headed the math department and served as the first business manager. Ralph worked at Melpar, ANSER, ORI, and RAMAL as a defense contractor. He also taught at Foxcroft School in Middleburg, VA. Visitation with the family and a memorial service will be on Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m. at Nokesville United Methodist Church, 12550 Aden Road, Nokesville, VA.