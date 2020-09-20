Ralph McDuffie, (Age 78)
Of Rockledge, FL,Ralph McDuffie, 78, born in Washington DC, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Ralph is survived by beloved wife Jane; children Lorraine Hummer (Jimmy), Michelle Roberts, Sherrie Pollard (John), Jesse McDuffie, Michael Thomas, Brian Thomas, Julie Lusk, Craig Thomas; adored by 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and brother Roger; predeceased by brothers Ronnie and Ray. Ralph's loves were his family and music. He was a talented musician known as the best saxophonist to come out of Southeast DC. Ralph retired from the Washington Post in 2003 and moved to Florida to enjoy retirement. All who knew Ralph loved him. Memorial Service will be scheduled for later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leslie Newland Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund that was founded in honor of his late daughter-in-law http://alleganycountyareafoundation.org/make-a-donation