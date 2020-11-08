MOORE Ralph Joseph Moore, Jr. A loving, caring father and husband, one who could make people laugh, plus a distinguished attorney passed over on August 14, 2020. A man who loved vegetable gardening, planting live Christmas trees, and walking in the Martin Luther King "I have a Dream" civil rights march, Ralph was born September 29, 1932. Graduating Yale Summa Cum Laude in American Studies in 1954, Ralph was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Ralph's award-winning senior essay was titled The Background and the Symbol: Charles E. Ives: A Case Study in the History of American Cultural Expression. Ralph was also and article editor and writer for California Law Review. Following college, Ralph was drafted for two years. He continued on to University of California, Berkeley School of Law (formerly Boalt Hall School of Law) where he graduated in 1959, Order of the Coif. Upon graduation he was asked to clerk for Earl Warren, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. This was followed by a year abroad studying the British Justice System on a fellowship. Next he joined an Oakland Law Firm but was soon called by Robert Kennedy to serve in the Attorney General's office. He went on to private practice as a partner with Shea and Gardener Law Firm where he became a leading expert in railroad law. Ralph was instrumental in the President's Railroad Commission, an organization necessary for getting railroads re-stabilized. In 1976 Ralph put immense effort into encouraging desegregation of public schools in Montgomery County. Selflessly taking it upon himself to challenge the state of Maryland's lack of proper education and fairness to those with special differences (in previous eras labeled special needs, disabilities, and handicaps), Ralph's position won. His work spread to other areas of the country catalyzing education and fair support for those with special differences. In 1989 the book Estate Planning for Families of Persons with Maryland State Planning Council on Developmental Disabilities: Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia was written by Ralph. Ralph practiced law in Washington, DC for five decades focusing on labor law, jurisdiction law, disability law, elder law and business law. He was a fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel and College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. Ralph was also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He leaves behind his current wife Rosemarie Butler Moore; children Laurie Alison Moore, Leslie Ellen Moore, Kenneth Evan Moore with partner Mary Kimm; siblings Dorothy Edlin and Brooke Moore with spouse Marianne Moore; step children Sharon Gardiner, Steve Butler, Lance Butler. Private family service only was held on August 20, 2020Private family service only was held on August 20, 2020



