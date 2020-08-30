1/1
RALPH "NICK" NICKLOW
Ralph Clair Nicklow  "Nick" (Age 77)  
Of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home. Born in Acosta, PA he was the son of the late Ellen (Mock) and John Gerwood Nicklow. He was the loving husband to Patricia (Schmitz) Nicklow for over 26 years. Nick was a 1960 Graduate from JBJ High School in Boswll, PA. A proud veteran of the US Navy. He enlisted in 1961 and served 22 years retiring 1983 as a Boiler Technician Master Chief Petty Officer (BTCM). He served on 5 ships traveling all over the Northern Hemisphere and had two shore duties one as a Navy Recruiter in Wooster, OH and another in Washington, DC for NAVSEA. He then worked for the Navy in Washington, DC for another 10 years as a civilian employee. He was a member of Disabled Americans Veterans (DAV) and the Armed Forces top Enlisted Association. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and yard work. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Nick is survived by his children: Barbara Nicklow (Tracy Buksar), Beth Perez (Scott Gillhespy) and Michael Nicklow (Melanie Nicklow); his grandchildren: Joseph Perez, Allison Nicklow, Katie Perez, Brenden Nicklow and Makenzie Gillhespy; his great-grandchildren: Leilah, Adrian and Kennedy Perez; his sisters: Janet Ebersole, Debbie Nist (Bill Nist) and sister-in-law, Pat Nicklow as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Nicklow. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11 a.m., on September 5, 2020 at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to United States Navy Memorial, https://www.navymemorial.org or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send online condolences, please visit www.SnyderFuneralhome.com (717)560-5100.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mary Mother of the Church
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mary Mother of the Church
