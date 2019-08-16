Reverend Ralph Peters, III
(Age 64)
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was a loving father and brother. He was survived by two brothers, Roderick Peters and Jeffrey Anderson; three daughters, Shadia Barneys, Krystal Peters and Kendra Peters; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17,2019 at 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 712 Randolph St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Services entrusted to Marshall March Funeral Home of Maryland.