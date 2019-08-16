The Washington Post

RALPH PETERS III

Service Information
First Baptist Church
712 Randolph St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
712 Randolph St., NW
Washington, DC
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
3401 Bladensburg Rd.
Brentwood, MD
Reverend Ralph Peters, III  
(Age 64)  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was a loving father and brother. He was survived by two brothers, Roderick Peters and Jeffrey Anderson; three daughters, Shadia Barneys, Krystal Peters and Kendra Peters; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17,2019 at 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 712 Randolph St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Services entrusted to Marshall March Funeral Home of Maryland.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2019
