RALPH PORTEE

Ralph T. Portee
Passed away on October 1, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his family by his side. Survived by his wife, Laurita; daughter, Lauren Portee; son, Ralph "Theo" Portee, II; brother, Gordon Portee; sister, Brenda P. Holmes, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Morgan State University Foundation, Class of 1970 Scholarship Fund, in his memory, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21251 or visit, givetomorgan.com
.