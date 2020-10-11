1/1
RALPH PORTEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RALPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph T. Portee  
Passed away on October 1, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his family by his side. Survived by his wife, Laurita; daughter, Lauren Portee; son, Ralph "Theo" Portee, II; brother, Gordon Portee; sister, Brenda P. Holmes, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Morgan State University Foundation, Class of 1970 Scholarship Fund, in his memory, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21251 or visit, givetomorgan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
06:30 - 09:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved