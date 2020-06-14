

Ralph J. Rohner

On June 11, 2020, Ralph John Rohner passed away. Born on August 10, 1938 in East Orange, New Jersey to Arnold and Martha Rohner, and raised in Parkville, Maryland. Ralph was the beloved husband to Monica (nee Nowak). He was the loving father of Stephen (Janet) Rohner, Felica (Paul) Davis, Karl Rohner and Teresa (Jeremy) Whitaker. Ralph was the adoring grandfather to Jason (Erin), Kevin, and Brian Rohner, Madeline, Katharine, and Calista Davis, Samuel, Anna, Owen, and Nathan Whitaker. He is also survived by his dear siblings Marie Barrett and Jane (H.C.) Morgan. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.



