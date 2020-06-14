Ralph Rohner
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph J. Rohner  
On June 11, 2020, Ralph John Rohner passed away. Born on August 10, 1938 in East Orange, New Jersey to Arnold and Martha Rohner, and raised in Parkville, Maryland. Ralph was the beloved husband to Monica (nee Nowak). He was the loving father of Stephen (Janet) Rohner, Felica (Paul) Davis, Karl Rohner and Teresa (Jeremy) Whitaker. Ralph was the adoring grandfather to Jason (Erin), Kevin, and Brian Rohner, Madeline, Katharine, and Calista Davis, Samuel, Anna, Owen, and Nathan Whitaker. He is also survived by his dear siblings Marie Barrett and Jane (H.C.) Morgan. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donaldson Funeral Home
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved