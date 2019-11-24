The Washington Post

RALPH SHAPIRO

RALPH BENJAMIN SHAPIRO  

On Friday, November 22, 2019, RALPH B. SHAPIRO, age 95 1/2, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Ecille Doris Pierce Shapiro. Devoted father of David Shapiro and Debbie (Darryl) Trupp. Loving grandfather of Austin, Jenna, Bianca, Grayson and Leila. Companion of Sue Swift. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:00 AM at Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD 20832. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the Community Room at Turnberry Courts. Memorial contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
