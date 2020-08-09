

Ralph Shifflett

Ralph Shifflett of Creedmoor, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on August 2, 2020 after a long illness.Born August 12, 1933 in Albemarle County, Virginia. He was a lifelong resident of Virginia only having moved to North Carolina in 2010 to be closer to children and grandchildren.Ralph married the love of his life Barbara Ann (nee DePrince) on September 17, 1954 and raised three children in Alexandria. He retired in 1998 from the Lindsay Cadillac Company after 30 years of service to the organization. He was a people person, a true gentleman in every sense of the word and the consummate storyteller. In his spare time and in retirement he loved his boats, riding his tractor on his farm and being with his family. He was predeceased on March 9, 2020 by his beloved Barbara Ann Ralph is survived by his three children, Cynthia L. Shifflett of Creedmoor, NC, Laura Gorme (Neil) of Houston, TX and David Shifflett (Cathy) of Wake Forest, NC. His beloved grandchildren are Samuel Gorme, Spencer Shifflett and Lauren Shifflett. The kindest man one could meet, he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.Services and Interment will be private at the Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family is requesting donations to The Faith Mission Home, 3540 Mission Home Lane, Free Union, Virginia 22940 in lieu of flowers. Arrangements with Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store