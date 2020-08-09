1/1
Ralph Shifflett
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph Shifflett  
Ralph Shifflett of Creedmoor, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on August 2, 2020 after a long illness.Born August 12, 1933 in Albemarle County, Virginia. He was a lifelong resident of Virginia only having moved to North Carolina in 2010 to be closer to children and grandchildren.Ralph married the love of his life Barbara Ann (nee DePrince) on September 17, 1954 and raised three children in Alexandria. He retired in 1998 from the Lindsay Cadillac Company after 30 years of service to the organization. He was a people person, a true gentleman in every sense of the word and the consummate storyteller. In his spare time and in retirement he loved his boats, riding his tractor on his farm and being with his family. He was predeceased on March 9, 2020 by his beloved Barbara Ann Ralph is survived by his three children, Cynthia L. Shifflett of Creedmoor, NC, Laura Gorme (Neil) of Houston, TX and David Shifflett (Cathy) of Wake Forest, NC. His beloved grandchildren are Samuel Gorme, Spencer Shifflett and Lauren Shifflett. The kindest man one could meet, he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.Services and Interment will be private at the Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family is requesting donations to The Faith Mission Home, 3540 Mission Home Lane, Free Union, Virginia 22940 in lieu of flowers. Arrangements with Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved