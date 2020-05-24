Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH SHUR. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Ralph Kenneth Shur was born April 7, 1952 in Washington, DC to Henry and Esther Shur and died March 29, 2020 in Rockville, MD of cardiac arrest. He leaves behind a daughter, Melanie Douglass (James) and two granddaughters, Helena Douglass and Cora Douglass of Washington, DC; a sister, Deborah Shur Trinker of Fairfield, CT, two nieces, and his ex-wife, Gail Shur Paulson and husband, David, as well as several close and caring friends (Paul, Hartley, Whitey, Andy, and Karen). Ralph was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his early 20's and worked to carve a life for himself despite serious medical and psychiatric disabilities. He graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda in 1970 and earned a bachelor's degree in American Studies from American University (1975). He studied law at New England Law School in the early 1980's and worked for several years in the mortgage banking field. During his later years he struggled to maintain his independence living on Disability with bouts of homelessness and behavioral health episodes, and it was through the efforts of numerous committed advocates in Montgomery County that he obtained permanent housing with home health supports. Ralph was a lifelong pescatarian and adored listening to music by the Grateful Dead and the Beatles. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless (MCCH), 405 East Gude Drive, Suite 209, Rockville, MD 20850, and www.mcch.net

