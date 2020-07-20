SIEVERS Ralph H. Sievers, Jr. (Ret.) Col., U.S. Army (Ret.) Col. Ralph H. Sievers, Jr. (Ret.) died July 7, 2020 while surrounded by family. Ralph was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Virginia "Ginni" Sievers. He is survived by his six children, Karin Manolagas (Stavros), Eric Sievers (Diana), Victoria Salzer (David), Diana Valenzuela (Richard), Carol Fox, Kathleen Sievers and 11 grandchildren, Niko and Lea Manolagas, Tim (Kathryn) and Chris Sievers, Ben and Luke Salzer, Matt and Amanda Valenzuela, Henry, Jack and Stuart Fox. He was born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC to Ruth Mildred Berglund and Ralph Harold Sievers, Sr. on November 21, 1931. Ralph had a life-long passion for designing, engineering, building and fixing which started with the "Erector Set" he had as a child. Ralph was a military brat, attending 14 schools across the country and the Panama Canal Zone. As luck would have it, at sixteen he met the love of his life, Ginni, when his father had a brief assignment at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Virginia. He went on to receive his bachelor of science in civil engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1953) and his master of science degree in civil engineering (structural dynamics) from the University of Illinois (1958). He maintained his license as a professional engineer in Virginia, most recently taking courses from FEMA's Emergency Management Institute. His 24 years of service to the army included command and staff positions in Korea and Vietnam, and research and staff positions in the U.S. until his retirement in 1977. Opportunity presented itself for a profession with his experiences and skillset with an employee owned company in 1977, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC, now Leidos). Ralph spent over 20 years with SAIC as an engineer-physicist. Both careers heavily concentrated on nuclear weapon effects, protective construction design and vulnerability, and nuclear power facility design compliance. At home, he was a lifelong do-it-yourselfer and lived his entire life practicing his motto, "If I can't fix it, I don't buy it". He continued to serve the military through his volunteer work while on active duty and post-retirement. He was a member of the Fort Myer Chapel Choir for more than 50 years, served on the Parish Council in many leadership roles including the Lay Reader program and charity donations, and took on many responsibilities associated with the chapel's work at the So Others Might Eat (S.O.M.E.) dining facility in DC. Additionally, he was a member of the JBM-HH Retiree council and regularly spoke to separating and retiring soldiers seeking to join the private workforce. Funeral services will be held at Fort Myer Chapel with interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to S.O.M.E. (https://www.some.org
