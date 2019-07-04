RALPH P. SILVERMAN
Ralph P. Silverman passed away at his home in Rockville, Maryland on July 2, 2019, at the age of 84. He was the son of the late Morris and Ann Silverman. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Eileen, and devoted children and their spouses Donna (Maurice) Yaglom, Gary (Sherina) Silverman and four adored grandchildren; David Yaglom (partner Nichole Hetchkop), Cara (Ben) Carroll, Adam and Elyssa Silverman - and one precious great-grandson, Zachary Carroll. He is also survived by his loving sister Leslie Silverman, and beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rhoda and Nolan Sklute. He was pre-deceased by his brother Robert. Ralph was born and raised in D.C. and graduated from the University of Maryland and Georgetown Law School. He was in private practice for many years and later became a real estate developer in the area. He then joined the Charles E. Smith
Company as Senior V.P. and Chief Counsel and was honored in "Who's Who Worldwide". An avid tennis player, Ralph excelled in tennis tournaments in the local area and in Bethany Beach, Delaware, where he and his wife had a second home for many years. He was also a long-time member of the Masons. Ralph will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 10 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Rd., Potomac, MD. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. The family will be observing Shiva at Donna and Maurice Yaglom's home in Rockville at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 and at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.