RALPH SMITH Jr.

Passed peacefully on June 7, 2019. A native Washingtonian and life-time member of Wesley UMC. He is survived by daughter, Terrie Smith; sister, Eleanor Yearwood (Elliott); nieces, Terese Thomas-Brown, M.D. (Kenneth), Gloria Smith, Hermione Edmonds, and Lisa Yearwood; nephews, Arthur Thomas, Ralph and Michael Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 5312 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, DC Viewing 10 a.m. Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to . Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on June 12, 2019
