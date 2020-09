Or Copy this URL to Share



Ralph Louis Timmons, Sr.

On August 22, 2020, Ralph Louis Timmons, Sr. passed away peacefully. He is survived by four daughters, Felicia Wilson, Myra Wilson, Tammy Timmons, Sylvia Dillahunt; one son, Russell Marshall; sister ,Gloria T. Milton (Robert Milton) and brother, Charles Timmons; 11 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids, one great-great-grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Luther Timmons and Annie Lee McGill Timmons-Sawyer; brother, Samuel Timmons; special aunt, Essie Timmons and son, Ralph Dillahunt. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Mr. Timmons' life on September 3, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE , Washington, DC. Visitation/Service 2 to 4 p.m. Face Coverings are required.



