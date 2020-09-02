1/1
RALPH TIMMONS Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RALPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph Louis Timmons, Sr.
On August 22, 2020, Ralph Louis Timmons, Sr. passed away peacefully. He is survived by four daughters, Felicia Wilson, Myra Wilson, Tammy Timmons, Sylvia Dillahunt; one son, Russell Marshall; sister ,Gloria T. Milton (Robert Milton) and brother, Charles Timmons; 11 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids, one great-great-grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Luther Timmons and Annie Lee McGill Timmons-Sawyer; brother, Samuel Timmons; special aunt, Essie Timmons and son, Ralph Dillahunt. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Mr. Timmons' life on September 3, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE , Washington, DC. Visitation/Service 2 to 4 p.m. Face Coverings are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved