

Ralph Louis Timmons, Sr.

On August 22, 2020, Ralph Louis Timmons, Sr. passed away peacefully. He is survived by four daughters, Felicia Wilson, Myra Wilson, Tammy Timmons, Sylvia Dillahunt; one son, Russell Marshall; sister ,Gloria T. Milton (Robert Milton) and brother, Charles Timmons; 11 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids, one great-great-grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Luther Timmons and Annie Lee McGill Timmons-Sawyer; brother, Samuel Timmons; special aunt, Essie Timmons and son, Ralph Dillahunt. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Mr. Timmons' life on September 3, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE , Washington, DC. Visitation/Service 2 to 4 p.m. Face Coverings are required.



