

RALPH WADSWORTH (Age 88)



On Sunday, February 24, 2019. Ralph was born in Warwickshire, England. His national service was in the Royal Airforce. He was a chartered accountant and worked in London and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the Commonwealth Development Corporation. He was a West Africa Division Chief, for the World Bank in Washington, DC. He enjoyed squash, tennis and was a founding member of the Washington Hash House Harriers. He lived in Bethesda with his wife, Jean Wadsworth for many years and then moved to Ingleside Retirement Community in Rockville, MD. He is survived by his wife Jean; daughter, Helen Kirk (Peter) and son, Ian Wadsworth (Tamara) and six grandchildren. Services will take place at a later date.