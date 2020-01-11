

RALPH BOTKIN



Ralph Botkin, age 86, born in Washington DC, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on January 9, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Mary Lou Botkin, the love of his life, who passed away far too young in December, 1985.

Ralph had an early career in typesetting; and then as a realtor for 25+ years until he retired, with what was then called Shannon & Luchs, and is now Weichert Realty.

Ralph's loves were his family, playing tennis and eating crabs. He enjoyed many years playing singles and doubles at various tennis courts and clubs in the Wheaton, Maryland and surrounding areas.

He is survived by his children Patty Miller and husband Randy of Frederick, Maryland; Jim Botkin and wife Teri of Jacksonville, Florida; Rob Botkin and wife Mary of Columbia, Maryland; grandchildren Zach Staeven and wife Traci, Aaron Botkin, Ben Botkin, Alex Botkin, Jordan Bentley, and great grandchild Elliott Staeven.

The family will receive friends from 10-11am on January 14, 2020 at Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906, followed by a brief service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20906.

The family would like to express their profound gratitude to Dad's caregiver, Rebecca, with Frederick's Visiting Angels, who took such great care of him. Also a huge thank you to his Frederick hospice nurse, Rikki, who helped us walk thru the last few months with skill and kindness.

Ralph's son in law, Pastor Randy Miller, will officiate.