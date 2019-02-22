RALPHINE GOLDSTEIN
On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, RALPHINE GOLDSTEIN of Silver Spring, MD. Devoted daughter of the late Jeanne Yudkin, Ralph Byer and Leonard Tarnove. Beloved wife of the late Leonard R. Goldstein. Loving mother of Lee, Brian (Abigail) and Michael (Helena) Goldstein. Dear sister of Lorraine Tarnove (Steve Friedman), Cissy (Brian) Sumner and David (Debbie) Tarnove. Cherished grandmother of Jared, Kendall, Grayson, Teva, Sawyer, Oliver and Raphael. Services private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.