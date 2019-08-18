The Washington Post

RAMANA RAO (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
RAMANA KOLACHINA RAO  

Dr. Ramana Kolachina Rao passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 86. Born and raised in Salur, Andhra Pradesh India. He worked for over 20 years with the Montgomery County Government as a Senior Engineer.
 
He is survived by his wife Lakshmi; his daughter, Roja (her husband, Chandra) and son Ramesh (his wife, Priya); two grandchildren; three sisters and extended family in India. He was active in the South Asian community and was an avid sports fan.
 
Family and friends will gather for a service at PUMPRHEY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Sunday August 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For complete obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019
