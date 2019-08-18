

RAMANA KOLACHINA RAO



Dr. Ramana Kolachina Rao passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 86. Born and raised in Salur, Andhra Pradesh India. He worked for over 20 years with the Montgomery County Government as a Senior Engineer.

He is survived by his wife Lakshmi; his daughter, Roja (her husband, Chandra) and son Ramesh (his wife, Priya); two grandchildren; three sisters and extended family in India. He was active in the South Asian community and was an avid sports fan.

Family and friends will gather for a service at PUMPRHEY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Sunday August 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For complete obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see