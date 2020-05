Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAMON DOMINGUEZ. View Sign Service Information Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. 500 University Blvd. West Silver Spring , MD 20901 (301)-593-9500 Visitation Private To be announced at a later date Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. Mass of Christian Burial Private To be announced at a later date Gate of Heaven Cemetery Send Flowers Notice



Ramon Dominguez (Age 86)

Of Rockville MD, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Carmen R. Dominguez; father of Rev. Ramon Dominguez, Carmen T. D. Garcia (Efren), Jose I. Dominguez (Soledad) and Francisco J. Dominguez (Tiffany) and the late Rosa Maria Dominguez; grandfather of Carmen Maria (Andrew) DeCelle, Enrique, Francisco, Miguel, Sofia, Carlos, Javier Garcia, Raquel, Jose, Maria Soledad, Antonio, Angela, Pablo, Matthew and Lucas Dominguez; great-grandfather of Joseph, Xavier and Maria Cecilia; brother of the late Clotilde Dominguez. Also survived by many nephews, nieces and beloved family members. Born in Madrid, Spain, Ramon moved to Cuba at the age of six. A graduate of the University of Havana with a BS in Electrical Engineering and MS in Physics at NYU. He worked as a professional engineer at Machlett Labs (now Raytheon) in CT and in 1975 joined Solarex Corp. retiring as its Vice President. He pioneered the commercial use of solar photovoltaics and has several patents to his name. A devoted father and husband he volunteered extensively in the Catholic Church and was a member of the Agrupacion Catolica Universitaria (ACU). He taught citizenship classes and adult formation for Hispanic Catholic leaders. He volunteered and was interim Executive Director of the Spanish Catholic Center in Washington, DC and at his parish Shrine of St. Jude in Rockville, MD. He was a lifelong daily communicant and faithfully went on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola each year. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fr. Amando Llorente, SJ, Foundation, Inc. in honor or Ramon Dominguez, 1208 SW 6th St., Miami, FL 33184 or use web link: https://bit.ly/2yypQ9w specify "In Memory of Ramon Dominguez" in the Donations comment or visit www.estovir.org . A private visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home and private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Rockville, Maryland. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020

