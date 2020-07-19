RAMON GRANADOS

Ramon Francis Granados
Ramon Francis Granados, age 83, died Saturday, July 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Angelina "Star' Granados, his brother Joe Granados and wife Mickey along with his own children: Christina McCauley, Antonio Granados and wife Julie, Lisa Demont and husband Billy, Daniel Granados and wife Janine, Thomas Granados and wife Jayne, Lee Granados and husband Kevin and Darla McCauley. Mr. Granados served in the Naval Reserve and was a lifelong civic servant and community leader in the fire and rescue services in Washington, DC and Montgomery County, MD. Beginning in Washington, DC he made his way up from firefighter to Battalion Chief as the Director of Ambulance Services. He served as President of Local 36, International Association of Firefighters from 1973 to 1975 before finally retiring. Under his guidance in DC "Fran" led in the establishment of the helipad at Washington Hospital Center. He went on to serve 12 years as the Director of Fire and Rescue Services for Montgomery County, MD where he helped reshape a mostly volunteer system into a formal county led organization. One of his proudest achievements was establishing a Color Guard to honor fallen heroes. His favorite pastimes were gardening, traveling, volunteering with his church, passing time watching the river and spending as much time with his family as possible. Services private. A donation in his memory may be made to Heroes.org
or The Boys and Girls Club of Washington, DC.