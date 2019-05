Randall Lewis Wiley, SR. (Age 65)



Of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday April 5, 2019. He is survived by wife Claudette Sharon Wiley; son Randall Lewis Wiley Jr.; three step children, Chandon, James, and Gary; brother Godfrey Wiley, and a host relatives and friends.

Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD. Funeral services will be held in Hopkinsville, KY.