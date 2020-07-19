MYERS Randolph Myers, Jr. A longtime resident of Alexandria, died peacefully in his sleep at home on June 30, 2020. He was 99 years old. Born in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania on May 10, 1921, he was the son of C. Randolph and Margaret Irene McDonald Myers. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mari Low Myers, who died in 2014. He is survived by his older sister, Marjorie Myers Brett, his five children Randolph J. (Thelma) Myers, Steven F. (Renee) Myers, James G. (Karen) Myers, Jeffrey P. Myers, Margaret M. (Todd) Haymans, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. After graduating from Saint Francis College, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the beginning of World War II, where he learned to fly and became a fighter pilot in the Pacific, serving aboard the USS Hancock, the aircraft carrier with the nickname "The Fightin' Hannah." During one combat strafing mission, his Corsair fighter was shot down and after spending many hours in the water in his inflated life raft, was rescued by a US destroyer. After the war, he continued to serve in the Navy and flew two-engine P-2 Neptunes and four-engine P-3 Orions on maritime patrols over the North Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea. His last duty assignment was Commanding Officer of the Naval Reserve Training Center at Adelphi, Maryland. In 1967, he retired as a Captain. He was decorated with the Air Medal with two Gold Stars, Presidential Unit Citation with Bronze Star, Asiatic-Pacific Medal with two Battle Stars, and seven other ribbons. Hethen worked as an Aerospace Specialist at the Department of Commerce before retiring in 1987. When his wife Mari was stricken with Multiple Sclerosis in the late 1960s, he was devoted in his selfless care of her at home, while still raising their five children. He was still able to enjoy many activities into his eighties, including flying single-engine planes [including an ultralight!], boating, wind surfing, swimming, ice dancing and tinkering with any mechanical objects that needed repair or improvement. After he suffered a stroke in 2007, and was confined to a wheelchair, he still enjoyed feeding the birds on his porch and kept his interest in his faith, his family and his neighborhood. The family extends our deep gratitude to Jinah Mansaray as well as Princess Kosie, Margaret Laggah and Rachel Kamara, who provided many years of great care. The family will receive friends at a viewing on Sunday, July 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 South Washington Street, Alexandria, Virginia. Due to current events, only 25 guests will be admitted at a time for the viewing. Face masks and/or coverings are also required to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur on Monday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 8710 Mount Vernon Highway, Alexandria, Virginia. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Virginia - West Virginia Chapter, 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 or to Capital Caring Health Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Virginia - West Virginia Chapter, 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 or to Capital Caring Health Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store