RANDOLPH OLDES Sr.
RANDOLPH T. OLDES, SR.  
Randolph T. Oldes Sr. departed his life on Monday July 27, 2020. Leaves to cherish his memory are his sons Larry Swanson (Lillian), Randolph and Bishop Vance Oldes (Nicole); Daughters Lorraine Swanson, Patricia Oldes Grier, Angelia Oldes-Powell (Kenneth), Tinera Calloway (Dariek), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The family will receive visitors Saturday, August 1, 2020, viewing 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20032. Services entrusted to Horton Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Temple of Praise
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Temple of Praise
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
