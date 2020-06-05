

Randolph Blane Peery, Sr. November 10, 1935 ~ June 3, 2020 "Randy" (Age 84)

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Randy Peery died peacefully with family at his side after a battle of cancer. Beloved husband of Inez Peery for 60 years, who he loved dearly. Inez cared for him tirelessly through his battle with cancer until the very end. Randy is the loving father who was adored by his eight children, Craig, Dwaine, the late Wendy, Chris, Cynthia Dunn, Ronda Powell, Randy and Mike Peery. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Randy was born in Lexington, VA. the son of James Howard Peery, Sr. and Willanna Hotinger. While serving in the Air Force, Randy received a good conduct medal and Randy worked in Building & Space Management at the Pentagon for over 40 years. Randy's strong love to treat others kindly was cherished by his many friends and colleagues. Randy was an avid outdoors man and loved spending time with others fishing or hunting. His fishing or hunting stories could fill a novel or two and he enjoyed story telling about his experiences, especially his annual cabin trips with his sons and loved ones. Randy's love for Inez and his extended family was bountiful and he loved family gatherings. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA. A funeral service followed by the internment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



