Ransom Harrison, Jr.
Departed this life on October 16, 2019. He is survived by his children Rachel Harrison, Maxine Harrison, Nadine Harrison and Ian Bryant; grandchildren Davon, Deion, DeAngelo and Elijah; sister Judette Harrison; brother Lester Harrison, Isaac Harrison and Theodore Harrison; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE. Interment South Carolina.