The Washington Post

RANSOM HARRISON Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RANSOM HARRISON Jr..
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Ransom Harrison, Jr.  

Departed this life on October 16, 2019. He is survived by his children Rachel Harrison, Maxine Harrison, Nadine Harrison and Ian Bryant; grandchildren Davon, Deion, DeAngelo and Elijah; sister Judette Harrison; brother Lester Harrison, Isaac Harrison and Theodore Harrison; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE. Interment South Carolina.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.