

Rashard Garland Waldo

On Sunday, June 14, 2020. Loving and devoted son of Donyetta Satterfield and Rechard Waldo; grandson of Garland and Sherrie Satterfield, Jr. and Joseph and Teressa Spencer. Survived by a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by grandfather, John Waldo, great-grandparents: Carrol and Daisey Lee Johnson and Garland and Ruth Satterfield, Sr. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at the Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Avenue SE, DC. Services entrusted to Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home.



